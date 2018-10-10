Red Deer has approved 10 cannabis retail location applications. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Red Deer has approved 10 cannabis retail applications, with seven more to go before the municipal planning commission in coming weeks.

Retailers require approvals from both the city and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

Even though recreational marijuana becomes legal across Canada on Oct. 17, the opening of the stores will depend on final approvals, as well as when retailers are actually prepared to open, said Beth McLachlan, city development officer.

She said a couple of the municipal planning commission applications are scheduled for Oct. 17, which will be confirmed by the end of the week. Then the next meeting likely won’t be until November, so a couple could be heard then.

“Since the initial application date when we had 10 applicants in the same day, it’s only trickled in,” McLachlan said on Wednesday.

Rules require cannabis retail stores in Red Deer to be 300 metres apart, 300 metres from schools and playgrounds, and located along either arterial routes or in the downtown.

There’s room for an estimated 35 stores in the city.

On Wednesday, the municipal planning commission declined approval for a location at 6842 50th Ave. in Normandeau put forward by Fire & Flower, of Edmonton, because two cannabis retail sites were already approved along the same block.

Fire & Flower has already received a city development permit for a site under construction at 105-3119 49th Ave.

“There are several stages of construction and inspection that are required, including AGLC inspection,” said Matthew Anderson, vice-president of business and legal affairs with Fire & Flower.

He said the company will reassess whether to apply for another Red Deer location.

Fire & Flower has already received interim licences for three sites, one each in Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert and Edmonton which allows it to order and ship product to retail locations in preparation for legalization.

“We are seeking 37 locations throughout Alberta, which is the maximum the AGLC has said we’re able to seek. We are a company that is looking to be a leading, responsible-use retailer throughout any market that allows private retail in Canada.”

He said municipalities have different rules, but many have chosen to refer to the provincial requirements, which do not include a 300-metre separation between cannabis retailers as Red Deer has put in place.

“They chose to do 300 metres, which makes it a little more difficult to do business here, but we still like the community and we want to be here,” said Suhail Khoury, vice-president of real estate and construction with Fire & Flower.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mandating winter tires a “provincial issue” says Wyntjes
Next story
Red Deer businesses offered inclusion training at Banff forum

Just Posted

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Preservation, education and awareness honoured

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Not everyone trained but Red Deer RCMP ready for legalization

Red Deer doesn’t have saliva screening equipment for THC yet

Mandating winter tires not a focus for Red Deer council: Wyntjes

Early snowfall has Red Deerians preparing for winter sooner than expected. One… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read