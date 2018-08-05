More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved a destructive path through the rural community of Alonsa, Man., on Friday night, leaving one person dead and injuring two others.

An RCMP spokesman said a 77-year-old man was found dead outside his smashed home in the community about 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, while a spokesman for Environment Canada said an elderly couple was admitted to hospital after a wall in their home just east of Alonsa fell on them.

No other casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Meteorologist Brad Vrolijk said a three-person team from Environment Canada was dispatched to area Saturday to survey the storm damage, and determine the twister’s exact path, size and wind speed.

“There are indications that the winds were very strong, but it’s going to take several days to just comb through all of that evidence they gathered and determine just how strong this tornado was,” he said.

Several homes and cottages were swept off their foundations and a number of vehicles were also blown around by the tornado.

“There is certainly vehicles extensively damaged, some rolled,” Vrolijk said. ”There was a truck that was thrown into a lake, there’s several trailers that have been destroyed.”

Vrolijk said another clear indication of the ferocity of the twister is the trees, some left completely bare of leaves and bark.

A final determination has yet to be made on the exact width of the twister’s path, but according to Vrolijk the investigators said that at one point it seemed to be about 800 metres, and that it was likely on the ground for at least 20 minutes before making its exit over Lake Manitoba.

The area was pounded by more severe thunderstorms on Saturday, and Vrolijk said that at one point the survey team had to take cover as “golf ball” sized hail pelted down.

There is better news in the latest weather forecast — Vrolijk said a much cooler air mass is moving in with a ridge of high pressure, so it should be quiet at least for the next few days, making cleanup efforts a little easier.

Previous story
On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown
Next story
Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Just Posted

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — In a coffee shop at the edge of… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month