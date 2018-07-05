More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says the remains were found in a ravine and have been sent for testing, but they have not yet been identified.

Investigators had previously found the remains of seven men hidden in large planters at the home in midtown Toronto in the winter months.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

Police resumed digging near the home on Wednesday after cadaver dogs found several hot spots.

Police have also searched about 100 other properties with links to McArthur’s landscaping business, but found nothing.

The Canadian Press