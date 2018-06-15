Lacombe Police are warning residents about an increase in reports about telephone and Internet scams. (File photo by Advocate staff)

More people reporting scams to Lacombe Police

People of all ages affected by fraud

Telephone and Internet fraud complaints have increased in Lacombe in the past year and Lacombe Police want to warn residents about the most common types of scams.

Lacombe Police said people of all ages are falling victim to fraud and some current scams include:

  • Grandson is in jail needs bail money.
  • Bank calling to advise that you have a problem with your credit, they want access to your account online.
  • Internet dating sites.
  • You owe money to Canada Revenue Agency, send money or you will go to jail.
  • Relative was in a collision and needs money sent.
  • Your computer may be infected with illegal pornography and the RCMP are aware.
  • Internet buy and sell pages, seller asking for money in advance to hold item.
  • Caller pretending to be from Microsoft, claiming that you have a problem with your computer.

Police said technology allows criminals to display a legitimate organization name or a local telephone number.

It is common in these types of frauds for the criminal to ask for payment in the form of gift cards. This type of payment can be transferred online and is not traceable from where it is purchased.

People should not allow anyone remote access to their computer, nor give away passwords or access codes.

Change passwords and PIN numbers on a monthly basis, check bank account transaction records on a regular basis and verify all transactions.

If people believe their bank card or other information has been compromised, including identification information, they are likely the victim of a crime and should report it to local law enforcement. Notifying local law police will ensure that they are aware of the current scams affecting the community and allow them to develop strategies to combat the scams.

For more information on frauds go to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.


