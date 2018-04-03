More people turning to Red Deer Food Bank

Demand at Red Deer Food Bank is still climbing judging from recent months. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer Food Bank is low on food and volunteers, but they have plenty of people to feed judging from client demand in recent months.

Volunteer co-ordinator Sheila Wetherelt said demand dipped in February, but that’s likely because there are fewer days that month.

The food bank gave out 893 hampers in January, 802 in February and 858 in March.

“It’s still increasing. It’s crazy. We thought it would be levelling out or dropping, but it’s still rising,” Wetherelt said on Tuesday.

Those fed included 1,338 adults and 919 children in January; 1,191 adults and 820 children in February; and 1,261 adults and 792 children in March.

Among January food bank clients there were 421 families, 360 families in February and 357 in March.

She said January is always a difficult month for people as they deal with the higher costs from Christmas, but demand has continued.

“In February and March we had a lot more new people coming in. You can tell when they come in if it’s their first time. There’s more tears shed in the client service area than what is normal.”

Wetherelt wanted to remind people they shouldn’t be scared to visit the food bank.

“We’re here to help you.”

She said the client service area to pick up still usable produce or bread was also busy with 2,785 visits in January, 2,574 in February and 2,766 in March.

Meanwhile, stock is running low on food bank shelves.

“I can’t believe how low it is right. As soon as it comes in it goes right out the doors. We just get it sorted and it’s gone.

“The produce is really down. There are days we can’t hand out produce because we just don’t have it.”

Supplies of canned meat and fish, and cleaning supplies like laundry soap, are also low, she said.

Wetherelt said thankfully on April 21 the Mormon Helping Hands Community Food Drive will collect food donations from the south end of the city.

In the meantime, donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the back of the food bank’s warehouse. People are also welcome to come in and fill out volunteer applications.



