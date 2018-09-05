More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Only one of the 10 additional RCMP officers the city budgeted for in January is so far working on the streets of Red Deer.

But the city’s protective services director Paul Goranson told city council on Wednesday that three more officers will be moving to the city this month. This will make up the contingent of four RCMP members that city council wants to focus on tackling downtown crime.

The remaining six new officers will be in the city by early 2019 to fight thefts and other property offences around Red Deer, Goranson added during a mid-budget report to council.

The extra officers were all approved in the 2018 operating budget in response to crime being the No. 1 public concern in the city.

Mayor Tara Veer said council is aware there’s a lag between police officers approvals and when they arrive on the job. Since there’s a “significant” crime concern this year, she added, it’s a case of “the sooner, the better.”

Goranson explained part of the hold-up was finalizing what these new officers actual duties will be. “To get members to come, they must know what they will be doing.”

After reviewing an updated policing report, council discussed whether the new RCMP members will have enough municipal support staff to do the needed crime analytics and paperwork to bring cases to court.

While 10 new officers were approved, no new support staff were added — so Coun. Lawrence Lee questioned whether policing resources would be used most efficiently if there‘s now a higher ratio of police officers to civilian staff.

City manager Craig Curtis responded it will take time to get the right balance, and there’s no point making changes before all facts are known. “You have to reorganize with the resources you have to do the most effective job.”

After hearing from financial services manager Dean Krejci that city finances were on track, Council also considered several funding items, including:

– A request for one-time funding of $380,000 for a consultant’s study of how the replacement or upgrades to aging storm water infrastructure in the city will be paid for. Kelly Kloss said this item has been discussed since 2016. But Council voted to push this request back a few more months to 2019 budget discussions.

– Council also delayed to Sept. 17 a discussion of whether to provide $50,000 in one-time matching grant money to the Canadian Finals Rodeo for its opening ceremony. Councillors wanted more detailed information about how the funds would be spent and assurance it would be a one-time request.

– Council did approve $1 million to re-bury underground wastewater pipes that were uncovered when Waskasoo Creek flooded and changes it’s course last spring. The money would switch the creek back to its pre-flood alignment.

– Council also approved $220,000 to develop a city parking lot across from the former Central Elementary School (which is being turned into the Canada Games Plaza). This would replace city parking lots that were closed for the new courthouse construction.



