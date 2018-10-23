More police presence in Red Deer’s downtown starts this month

The City of Red Deer is increasing efforts to reduce crime and boost downtown safety by stepping up police and emergency services presence for the month of October.

Starting earlier this week, The City’s Protective Services Division, which includes RCMP, Red Deer Emergency Services, and the municipal peace officers implemented a plan to increase their presence in the downtown core.

“We’ve heard from the community – both businesses and residents – that crime in the downtown area is a concern,” said Craig Curtis, City Manager. Since the RCMP’s new downtown unit will be up and running in November, “this is a short-term measure to address crime prevention” until then, he added.

“We recognize and understand that citizens are concerned about safety in our downtown,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

Earlier this year, Council committed funding for 10 additional RCMP members. Four will be dedicated to the new Downtown core unit. This will enable additional patrols by RCMP and community peace officers, on foot and in vehicles, seven days a week. They will be targeting criminal activity and offenders, and referring vulnerable people to supports.

Emergency Services workers will focus their safety codes inspectors in the downtown, and increase their community engagement efforts.

Residents will also see more downtown clean-up, due to some additional provincial funds that were made available. The Downtown Business Association Clean Team will be expanding into Railyards. Funding will also be used to enhance the city’s public needle debris public education program.

The City of Red Deer also does proactive enforcement on poorly maintained or derelict buildings. But the enforcement process can take a long time — especially if a property owner is unwilling to clean up their site. The last resort is an application to the court.

“With great RCMP visibility in the downtown, we hope to deter the type of activity that can sometimes occur near derelict buildings,” said Curtis.



