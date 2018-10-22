More say in Catholic education proposed

Discussion may be growing to allow Albertans to vote for both public and Catholic trustees during municipal elections. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Giving Albertans more say in the publicly funded Catholic education system is a discussion that may be on the horizon.

Recently Cheryl Johner, an Edmonton Public School Board trustee, intended to move that her board seek the support of Alberta School Board Association (ASBA) and Public School Board Association of Alberta (PSBAA) to advocate to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and provincial government officials to amend the law to allow citizens to vote for both public and Catholic trustees during municipal elections.

In her blog Johner said opening up the voting process would enhance public oversight of taxpayer dollars. Ultimately she believes in a one public school system, but until unification happens, she said democracy on Catholic boards is needed.

Red Deer Public School also supports one publicly funded education system.

“We believe that every child should be able to go to school wherever they want. We believe in what’s best for every student. Inclusion is a major part of that and we just think we’ve drawn some lines in the sand according to religion and we believe that’s not where society is going in general,” said Red Deer Public Schools board chair Bev Manning.

Manning expects voting will be discussed at PSBAA meetings that start this week, and at ASBA meetings in November.

“I think our main goal in all of the discussions is to handle it respectfully and carefully and recognize that all systems are really doing a terrific job at the moment and we just want to be able to do a better job,” Manning said.

Anne Marie Watson, board chair for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, said voters already get to decide whether they want to vote for Catholic or public trustees, and there is no requirement for voters to declare their religion.

“I think there are some individual trustees that would like to discuss this issue, but it’s not gaining traction out in the public. I don’t think that makes a groundswell of support,” Watson said.

Even if it gets ASBA support, it would just be a recommendation. Ultimately it would be a government decision, she said.

Manning agreed it is the provincial government that needs to make the change, as well as Albertans.

“It’s Albertans who will make the call on this one by applying pressure on the government to move or not,” Manning said.

The idea to open up the voting process was sparked as the possibility of public and Catholics sharing buses to save money hit a snag in Edmonton.

Watson said Red Deer Catholic students already ride with public school students in some communities.

“We operate joint busing with Chinook’s Edge out in Innisfail and Sylvan Lake. We operate joint busing in Rocky Mountain House with Wild Rose School Division. So we’re already doing joint busing in several jurisdictions where it makes sense.”

In Red Deer, Catholic buses are very full so there is no capacity for a sharing agreement with Red Deer public, she said.

Watson said Red Deer Catholic and public share the campus at G.H. Dawe Community Centre, and Notre Dame and Hunting Hills high school students can access courses at each other’s schools.

“There’s that kind of sharing that goes on on a real practical level,” Watson said.

Manning said some things could be better by working better together through the economy of scale.

“It’s not a matter of dividing. It’s a matter of coming together would be my message to government.”



