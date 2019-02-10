More snow likely for storm-buried Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — Pacific Northwest residents who are more accustomed to rain than snow were digging out from a winter storm and bracing for more on Sunday.

The sun was out but the National Weather Service said snow would return late in the afternoon into the evening across the Northwest. Snowfall amounts will range from an inch to 3 inches (2.5 centimetres to 7.6 centimetres) through Sunday night.

Storms have delivered more snow to Seattle in the first days of February than it usually gets in a year, The Seattle Times reported .

Snow was expected to push into the Puget Sound area later Sunday afternoon and continue into the early overnight hours, the weather service said. There will be a brief break before another system arrives.

“Don’t overlook that first system,” meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch told The Seattle Times. “But the second one will arrive right on its heels and looks to be more substantial. Between them, there’s not much time to spare.”

Temperatures were in the teens or single digits. Low temperature records could fall Sunday, meteorologists said.

It was 9 degrees in Arlington, Washington early Sunday. The weather service said that was colder than the Arctic coast or North Slope of Alaska.

An expected 2 feet to 4 feet (0.6 metre to 1.21 metres) from Sunday through Wednesday in the Cascades could be welcome to skiers and snowboarders, Will Ahue, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, told The Oregonian.

School district officials throughout Oregon and southwest Washington were closely following the weather forecasts and storm tracking for Monday classes, KOIN-TV reported .

In Northern California, the latest in a series of storms dusted beaches with snow and caused whiteout conditions on mountain roads. The National Weather Service office in Eureka reported accumulating snow at sea level. KIEM-TV posted photos of Clam Beach in Arcata covered in fresh powder.

The last time Humboldt County beaches saw snow was during the winter of 2002-03, forecasters said.

Previous story
Bissonnette judge’s ‘unusual’ sentencing decision likely to be appealed: experts
Next story
Doctors demand humanitarian aid be allowed into Venezuela

Just Posted

VIDEO: Red Deer is home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea

There’s nothing troubling about Troubled Tea. Alberta’s first locally made craft hard… Continue reading

Biathlon World Cup sprint races cancelled due to frigid temperatures

CANMORE, Alta. — Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel… Continue reading

Multi-day episode of extreme cold continues in Red Deer, central Alberta

Extreme cold warning contiues for Red Deer and much of Alberta. In… Continue reading

UCP nomination open for Red Deer South

Red Deer South United Conservative Party nomination is officially open. A UCP… Continue reading

Alberta Party’s Mandel, barred from running, says staffer missed key deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

Reports finds Finnish volunteers likely killed Jews in WWII

HELSINKI — An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland on Sunday… Continue reading

Average US price of gas jumps a penny per gallon, to $2.34

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up… Continue reading

Doctors demand humanitarian aid be allowed into Venezuela

CUCUTA, Colombia — Venezuelan doctors protested Sunday at the entrance to a… Continue reading

El Paso bristles at Trump’s claim that wall made city safe

EL PASO, Texas — People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge… Continue reading

Israel says woman’s slaying near Jerusalem ‘nationalistic’

JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency said Sunday that the slaying of… Continue reading

More snow likely for storm-buried Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — Pacific Northwest residents who are more accustomed to rain than… Continue reading

Bissonnette judge’s ‘unusual’ sentencing decision likely to be appealed: experts

MONTREAL — A Quebec judge’s “unusual” decision to modify the Criminal Code… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

Most Read