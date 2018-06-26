Canada Winter Games Host Society chair Lyn Radford welcomed the support of six more corporate sponsors during an announcement held at Finning Canada on Tuesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

More sponsors join the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Gold and bronze sponsors announced

Six more sponsors have come on board to support the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

On Tuesday, Canada Winter Games Host Society announced Finning Canada joined as a gold sponsor, and the presenting sponsor of boxing and judo. Parkland Fuel Corporation joined as a gold sponsor, and the presenting sponsor of the Fuelling the Games program.

Red Deer Orthodontics is now a bronze sponsor and the presenting sponsor of a ticketing program. Bronze sponsor Stantec is the presenting sponsor of festival fireworks. Woody’s RV World is a bronze sponsor and the presenting sponsor of the festival family zone.

Q2 Artificial Lift Services is also a bronze sponsor.

“We’re pretty excited to welcome six new sponsors to the 2019 team. Corporate sponsors are so important to the success of games,” said society chair Lyn Radford.

“It not only brings the financial help that the games need to complete their budget, but it also brings another sector of engagement. You engage the owners, you engage the employees, you engage the community that much more.”

She said so far more than 30 local and national sponsors have come forward and more will be announced in the fall.

Radford also wanted to remind people that the deadline to nominate a torchbearer is Saturday.

The torch run starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4 and visits almost 50 communities across Canada before arriving in Red Deer for the opening ceremony of the 2019 Games on Feb. 15.

She said more volunteers are also needed.

“You have a lot of fun. You meet a lot of new people, and the swag at the end is really great.”


