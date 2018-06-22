More than 1,000 charges laid against 75 people after Toronto police raids

TORONTO — Police forces in Ontario say a sweeping raid on a Toronto-based gang has resulted in more than a thousand charges being laid against 75 people.

More than 800 officers from a variety of forces executed the raids on Thursday, resulting in the seizures of dozens of weapons and various types of drugs.

Police say the arrests have significantly disrupted the Five Points Generalz gang, which they describe as a criminal organization.

Police say they found 60 guns at one address that they allege were to be sold on the streets of Toronto.

They say that seizure is the largest in Toronto police history.

The charges the 75 people face involve allegations related to participating in a criminal organization as well as numerous firearm and drug offences.

The Canadian Press

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

