More than $200,000 worth of stolen property recovered

Innisfail RCMP helped lead the investigation

More than $200,000 worth of stolen vehicles, farm implements, firearms and more were seized during in Red Deer County by police.

RCMP said two search warrants were recently executed and the recovered property was linked to numerous break and enters and vehicle thefts throughout Central Alberta.

The investigation initially focused on a suspect who was allegedly defrauding beef producers of pasture rental. He was found to be in possession of a stolen square baler which resulted in the execution of the warrants that uncovered evidence of a chop shop and the recovery of the stolen property.

Innisfail RCMP’s General Investigation Section and Southern Alberta Livestock Section led the investigation with the assistance of the Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit.

Specialized units involved included Central Alberta District Integrated Crime Reduction Unit, Red Deer Forensic Identification Section, Calgary Auto Theft Section, Red Deer Police Dog Service, Alberta Child and Family Services, and Red Deer County Protective Services – Animal Control.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, careless use of a firearm, fraud over $5,000, and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

He was released with conditions to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 9.


Red Deer citizen helps police restrain alleged vehicle thief

