More than $25k raised for Red Deer firefighter who is recovering in hospital

‘I think the support he’s getting is because of the person he is’

A GoFundMe campaign for Ben Barthel raised more than $25,000 as of Thursday. Barthel is a Red Deer Emergency Services member. Contributed photo

For close to 14 years, a Red Deer firefighter medic has helped Red Deerians – and now the same people are returning the favour.

Ben Barthel, who is better known as Big Ben or Big Benny, was rushed to a hospital outside Red Deer on Oct. 1 during a cardiac emergency. His long-time friend, Selina Hicks, said he was taken to a hospital with a specialized intensive care cardiac unit, where he had open heart surgery.

“The surgery was successful, however, he did sustain a stroke post op,” Hicks said.

To help her friend, Hicks, along with another friend, started a GoFundMe campaign. The fundraising started Oct. 10, and as of Thursday afternoon, had raised more than $25,500 for Barthel – surpassing the $3,000 goal.

Hicks said Barthel is out of the cardiac intensive care unit, but still remains in hospital, suffering with difficulty with his vision and speech. On Thursday, he was expected to move to a rehab unit, where he needs to be, Hicks said.

The GoFundMe page states Barthel is looking at a long road of recovery, with potential lifelong changes.

“We do not know the amount of his future expenses. At this point, we are cherishing his daily progress and flowing one day at a time,” the campaign page states.

When Barthel hears about the campaign support, the almost-42-year-old gets teary eyed.

“When we explain to him it’s people wanting to give, he isn’t able to string his words together quite yet, but you can see he’s very grateful,” Hicks said.

About $10,000 was raised the first day the campaign began, the long-time friend said. On the second day, that number reached close to $20,000.

“It really caught fire by word of mouth,” said the Red Deer resident.

“There’s people on there he doesn’t know, but they’re donating because he’s helped their cousin, or their mother, or a patient,” she said.

Red Deer Emergency Services deputy chief Tyler Pelke echoed Hicks’ words, adding that Barthel is a “tremendous individual.”

“I think the support he’s getting is because of the person he is,” said Pelke, adding that he’s well known in the community.

“It’s Ben’s spirit as a person, and that just exemplifies in the work he does and how he helps the community… he volunteers a ton in the community.”

Hicks said while he recovers, her friend is surrounded by his colleagues, friends and family, including his parents, brother, three children and two grandchildren.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com




