RCMP said 28 people were on the Humboldt Broncos bus. Fourteen people have died with others facing various injuries. (@rjpatter/Twitter)

More than $270,000 raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

Funds from all corners of the country and beyond are pouring in for the families of a Saskatchewan junior hockey team following a tragic crash that has left 14 dead.

The Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos were en route to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game when a semi-truck collided with the bus.

In wake of the crash, more than $270,000 has been raised as of Saturday morning, through a gofundme account created by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington Friday night.

Kellington said her son was on the Broncos Bantam A team this past season.

READ MORE: “It’s a horrible accident, my God.”

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities of the deceased, adding that 14 others were taken to hospital and three are in critical condition.

Family members confirmed on social media Friday night that the head coach, Darcy Haugan, was among the dead.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said in a statement Friday night that community members gathered at the Uniplex arena, awaiting news and further details.

“Words cannot describe the sadness in our community tonight,” he said.

Humboldt, located at the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 20, has a population of roughly 5,600 people.

The team is expected to host a media conference at 12 p.m. PST along with the Humboldt city officials.

Here are some facts about the team:

  1. The Humboldt Broncos were travelling to Nipawin for Game 5 of their SJHL semifinal. The Nipawin Hawks lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 after losing Game 4 in triple overtime. The game was officially postponed by the junior-A league Friday night. Game 6 was scheduled for Sunday in Humboldt. The Estevan Bruins had already advanced to the championship final.
  2. The Broncos are the most successful team in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League history. Humboldt has won the league championship 10 times and the RBC Cup, Canada’s junior A championship, twice since its inception in 1996.
  3. The Broncos have produced six NHLers since the team was founded in 1970. Curt Giles, Bill McDougall, Sheldon Brookbank, Terry Ruskowski, Neil Hawryliw and Grant Jennings got their start in elite-level hockey in Humboldt. Jennings went on to have the most successful career in the NHL, playing in 389 games with the Washington Capitals, Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
  4. Although Humboldt, Sask., had been home to several junior-A teams dating back to the 1940s, the Broncos didn’t get their start until 1970 when a group of local hockey organizers put together a new team for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The Humboldt group took the Swift Current Broncos up on their offer of an affiliation between the Western Canada Hockey League Broncos and a new junior-A club. The team in Swift Current provided Bronco sweaters and the Humboldt team was originally associated with nearby St. Peter’s College, an affiliate of the University of Saskatchewan that operated a boys high school program until 1972.
  5. Six players from this year’s Humboldt Broncos roster had committed to playing for post-secondary schools next season. Michael Korol and Connor Swystun had signed on to play for Norwich University in Vermont (NCAA Div. III). Garrett Mason (Trinity Western University – BCIHL), Parker Wakaruk (Selkirk College – BCIHL), Luke Kempf (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology- ACAC) and Trevor Posch (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) had also committed to play in post-secondary leagues.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada losing competitive edge: senator
Next story
PHOTOS: Red Deer History Fair

Just Posted

WATCH: Marching for transgender visibility in Red Deer

More than 20 people marched around Red Deer’s City Hall Park to… Continue reading

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Graysen Cameron, a Humboldt Broncos hockey player, is reportedly OK in hospital… Continue reading

More than $270,000 raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

Offers of help pour in after Humboldt Broncos hockey crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — Offers of help are pouring in for families of… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach among 14 dead after Saskatchewan bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Red Deerians got to have one-on-one chats with councillors and other city… Continue reading

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Graysen Cameron, a Humboldt Broncos hockey player, is reportedly OK in hospital… Continue reading

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — Details are emerging about the victims of a horrific… Continue reading

Stettler RCMP investigating suspicious death, looking for white truck

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stettler. Stettler RCMP and the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Dahlia and Gladiolus Show in Red Deer

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer History Fair

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Sloan’s Jay Ferguson on the time he accidentally trashed a hotel

TORONTO — Sloan may be 27 years into a power pop career,… Continue reading

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby, B.C., promise to return

BURNABY, B.C. — The leader of the Union of British Columbia Indians… Continue reading

Jay-Z opens up to David Letterman about cheating on Beyoncé and his mother’s sexuality

To kick off his interview with rap mogul Jay-Z, David Letterman held… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month