More than $33k raised for born and raised Red Deerian after collision in Edmonton

Former Red Deerian Alicia Souveny with her nephew Liam. On Saturday Alicia exited her vehicle following a minor collision in Edmonton. That’s when she was struck by an SUV on a busy highway in the province’s capital. Photo contributed

A born and raised Red Deerian will have a long road to recovery after a collision in Edmonton over the weekend.

Alicia Souveny exited her vehicle Saturday morning following a minor collision in the province’s capital. That’s when she was struck by an SUV and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Edmonton Police say a blue Lexus travelling westbound on Whitemud Drive near the Fox Drive exit lost control, striking the centre barrier between westbound and eastbound lanes on the freeway. The woman exited her vehicle, when a westbound black SUV slid into her and came to a stop in the far right lane of the freeway.

Red Deer’s Dwaine and Dianna Souveny confirmed the woman is their daughter Alicia – a 30-year-old physiotherapist at Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Her husband Matthew Goertzen said Alicia has serious and significant internal and orthopaedic injuries from the collision. She is recovering at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

A GoFundMe page with a goal of $100,000 for the former Red Deerian reached more than $33,000 in two days. The page states the Red Deer woman is universally loved and has devoted her entire career to helping sick and injured children.

Goertzen said the money from the donations will be used for rehabilitation – something Alicia will need. It will also help with any extra future financial stresses for the couple.

“Her injuries are life-changing and she is going to need a significant amount of rehabilitation both in the hospital and outside of the hospital,” said Goertzen, who is also a physiotherapist.

Dianna said the family is grateful for the love and support for her daughter both financially and emotionally, noting the messages on the GoFundMe page.

“Alicia makes friends and keeps them,” the mother said, noting the 30-year-old is still in touch with her high school friends in her home-city.

“People love her, she is kind and good hearted and would do anything for anyone, be it family or friends or patients and so people love her in return.”

Alicia is also a hockey fan and a team trainer for South Side Athletic Club Bantam AA hockey team.

Dwaine, who had signed up to volunteer as one of the lead psychologist at the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and Dianna who signed up as a volunteer as a venue lead at Gary W. Harris centre rushed to Edmonton since they heard the news of their daughter.

“As one of the lead psychologists with the Canada Winter Games we have been focusing on mental health wellness and resiliency for the athletes,” the Red Deer father said.

“This along with physical wellbeing will be of paramount importance for Alicia in the upcoming weeks and months. Alicia certainly embraced this with the athletes that she worked with – which is one of the reasons why there has been such an outpouring of support – including from the sports community.”

The 48-year-old male driver of the SUV was also treated and transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. Speed and vehicle maintenance may have been factors in this collision. Impairment is not considered a factor.

Officers continue to investigate. Charges are pending.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter