More than 60 Grade 2 students attending Reading College this month

The program was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools

Reading College will help Grade 2 students improve their literacy for the seventh straight year.

The program, which was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools, officially began its seventh year this past week at Red Deer College.

Bruce Buruma, foundation executive director, said one of the best predictors of high school completion is whether students are reading at grade-level by the end of Grade 3.

“We also recognize some students struggle with reading and writing and while there are great supports happening within a school, using a different approach and some intense work with them over the summer can actually make a real difference for kids,” Buruma said.

Students’ reading abilities will sometimes regress during summer months because there is less motivation to read and write, Buruma added.

The annual program takes in around 60 students every year – schools identify which students are struggling readers and will suggest them for the program.

Over 20 days in July students will learn reading, writing and phonics in different ways, including through activities like a scavenger hunt.

Three retired teachers and six RDC bachelor of education graduates mentor the students.

Buruma said Reading College graduates are more confident with their reading and writing heading into Grade 3.

“We’re inspiring kids to read and write,” he said. “For some of those students, they were almost starting to lose interest in reading and writing because they found it challenging.”

Feedback from schools shows tremendous growth in skills and interest, he added.

“This isn’t just about literacy, it’s also about student success and their high school completion,” he said.

Buruma said the program just gets better each year.

“We have a tremendously committed group of educators who want to make a difference for kids.

“We know what works and I think we’ve honed in on what makes a big difference for kids. But we’re always looking for ways to improve and make the program better,” he said.

Reading College’s graduation is July 27 at RDC.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Anti-violence protesters shut down part of Chicago freeway
Next story
Thai officials aim to rescue kids from cave before rain hits

Just Posted

More than 60 Grade 2 students attending Reading College this month

The program was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools

Misunderstanding at heart of issue after Sylvan Lake area dog, which had an owner, adopted out by rescue society

A pet rescue society is confident they will weather a recent controversy… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer, Central Alberta bikers support each other

One Broken Biker holds fundraiser at Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson

Woman says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at B.C. music festival in 2000

CALGARY — A former newspaper reporter confirms Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized… Continue reading

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

VICTORIA — A West Coast whale watching collective is demanding closer access… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Communities still recovering one year after worst fire season on record in B.C.

CACHE CREEK, B.C. — Communities are still recovering from British Columbia’s worst… Continue reading

New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters toiled in stifling heat Saturday on the lines… Continue reading

Thai officials aim to rescue kids from cave before rain hits

MAE SAI, Thailand — Worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make… Continue reading

Anti-violence protesters shut down part of Chicago freeway

CHICAGO — Thousands of anti-violence protesters marched along a Chicago interstate on… Continue reading

Search for source of second UK poisonings may take months

LONDON — British forensic investigators are continuing to search for the source… Continue reading

Toronto lawyer files complaint against WestJet, says he was racially profiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Transportation Agency is investigating a complaint from a… Continue reading

Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Elvis Presley’s Rolls Royce, the suits the Beatles… Continue reading

Group apologizes for auctioning a night in Mandela’s cell

JOHANNESBURG — The offer caused an outcry: The highest bidder in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month