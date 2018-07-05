File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Jennifer Holleman compares two photos of her late daughter Maddison Fraser after Holleman spoke of her daughter’s coercion into the sex trade at the first stop of a cross-country parliamentary committee meeting on human trafficking in Halifax.

More than one in four human trafficking victims in Canada is under 18

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada report suggests the majority of human trafficking victims in Canada are women and girls younger than 25, while most of the people charged with the crimes are men between 18 and 34.

The report on police-reported human trafficking says there were 340 reported incidents of human trafficking in 2016, up from 50 in 2009, the first year these statistics started being kept.

It describes a rate of one incident of human trafficking for nearly every 100,000 people, the highest incidence rate ever in Canada. The report also suggests the true rate is likely far higher, given the high level of victim vulnerability and the fact such crimes often go unreported.

Between 2009 and 2016, 865 victims of human trafficking became known to police, 95 per cent of them female and 72 per cent under the age of 25.

The report says children under the age of 18 accounted for more than a quarter of the victims, while one-third were trafficked over international borders.

Two-thirds of the accused in the police-reported cases were male, and 80 per cent were between the ages of 18 and 34, the report says.

Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, one of the co-chairs of a new all-party parliamentary group to end human trafficking, said the report confirms the global trends showing human trafficking is getting worse, and that the victims are most often female.

“In Canada we are seeing as the awareness grows we definitely see more reporting of it but that doesn’t mean it’s not also following the global trend and increasing,” Viersen said.

A parliamentary committee recently concluded a study of human trafficking — a problem the federal government is determined to address, said Scott Bardsley, spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

“This terrible crime exploits human vulnerability created by poverty, racism, conflict and lack of social support networks,” Bardsley said.

Viersen said a national action plan is urgently needed. Canada launched a national action plan in 2012, but it expired in 2016. The government spent two years evaluating that plan, reported on that evaluation late last year and is in the process of developing a new one, Bardsley said.

In this year’s federal budget, Ottawa announced about $2.9 million a year to establish a national human trafficking hotline to report cases to police, connect victims with help and collect data on the problem.

Another $86 million was set aside for Canada’s strategy against gender-based violence, Bardsley said.

The U.S. State Department’s annual report on human trafficking around the world was published June 29, and praised Canada’s ongoing efforts to combat the problem. It did, however, lament the lack of a national strategy, and the fact the number of convictions in Canada has been steadily declining for three years, even as the number of reported incidents went up.

Previous story
Keeping cool on a hot day

Just Posted

Keeping cool on a hot day

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale

Former downtown post office has provincial historic status

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month