Finance Minister Bill Morneau is hopeful the North American free-trade deal will be signed next week. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s hopeful the newly struck North American free-trade deal will be signed next week — and suggests Canada could sign even with stinging U.S. tariffs in place.

Morneau was asked by reporters after a speech today if the government should still consider signing the new continental trade deal even if the United States keeps its heavy import taxes on Canadian aluminum and steel.

He says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute and he stresses Ottawa won’t make one set of negotiations contingent on another.

Morneau says there’s work going on behind the scenes to make sure the legal document defining the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or USMCA) is exactly as agreed and adds that he has every reason to believe the work is moving along at a good pace.

He was speaking to the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa this morning, one day after he released a fall economic statement packed with billions of dollars worth of tax incentives for corporate Canada.

Ottawa’s long-awaited plan to help the country compete with the United States for investment dollars comes in response to major American tax and regulatory reforms that many in the business community warn has eliminated Canada’s edge as an investment destination.

Previous story
Ottawa ‘on a different economic planet:’ Alberta finance minister

Just Posted

Medicinal cannabis facility proposed for Sylvan Lake

Local businessman hopes to cash in on growing market for alternative medicines

Group with controversial views on immigration returning to Red Deer to hold public meeting

Pro-diversity proponents are concerned misinformation will incite hatred

About 150 Ikea jobs in Canada to be impacted by response to customer changes

TORONTO — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says about 150 jobs in… Continue reading

Google tightens political ad rules ahead of Europe elections

LONDON — Google said Thursday it’s expanding stricter political advertising requirements to… Continue reading

Ottawa ‘on a different economic planet:’ Alberta finance minister

CALGARY — Alberta’s finance minister says Ottawa’s latest fiscal update shows the… Continue reading

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s hopeful the newly struck… Continue reading

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Most Read