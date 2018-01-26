Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

The City of Red Deer’s payroll will grow by about 27 positions in 2018 — but most of these are temporary, part-time jobs.

The $364-million operating budget includes 10 new RCMP officers, as well as 17 additional full-time-equivalent (FTE) positions. Most of these are non-permanent.

According to city data, the total number of new hires is up from 2016 when 20.5 FTE new city positions were added (including six police officers), and 2017, when seven new FTE positions were added (zero of them police officers).

Related:

Ten new officers

Many of the 2018 additional positions either target crime and boost public safety (the $1.53 million spent on police), or deal with temporary situations. These include preparations for hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games and the rolling out of the new Green Cart organic waste program this spring.

Besides the 10 new police officers, only two permanent positions will be added to the city’s payroll — for a wastewater treatment plant lab technician and an additional community services facilitator. The latter will be funded through cost-sharing with FCSS.

One of these salaries will be off-set by the city reducing one safety codes officer position, because fewer fire inspections are now needed for low-risk commercial properties.

Some of the other, non-permanent term positions, include:

– Two new Environmental Services positions needed to help roll-out the new green cart organic waste collection program this spring.

– Nearly four positions to help with the clean-up of rough sleeper and needle debris in city parks.

– Three positions to help co-ordinate for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

– Two line crew members to help with the expansions and replacements of electric light and power infrastructure.

– And three parks positions (funded on a cost-recovery basis) to do work for the Kerry Wood Nature Centre and Red Deer College.

Most of these will be paid for through tax revenue, but five of the new FTE positions will be covered by utilities.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC’s proposed animation, film and theatre programs are gaining attention

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month