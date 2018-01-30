Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018

Only 16 per cent were “very optimistic”

Advocate readers don’t seem overly optimistic that the local economy is picking up.

Ninety-one people responded to last week’s web poll question: How optimistic are you that Alberta’s economy will bounce back in 2018?

The largest group of respondents, some 28 per cent, were not convinced local economic prospects are on an upswing. They picked the option, “It’s not going to happen.”

The next largest group, 24 per cent of respondents, were “somewhat optimistic” the local economy would recover in 2018, while 23 per cent were “doubtful.”

Only about 16 per cent of respondents were “very optimistic” — this was the smallest segment.

Everybody who took the poll had an opinion on the question. No one chose the “unsure” option.