Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they witnessed a crime.

In the Advocate’s most recent poll, which ran from June 15 to 22, 65.71 per cent of respondents said they would call the police if they witnessed a crime occurred. A total of 70 votes were cast in the poll.

The next highest response had 14.29 per cent of people saying they would yell at the culprit.

In addition 8.57 per cent of people would take photos, while another 8.57 responded with other.

The lowest vote getter was respondents who said they would do nothing, at 2.86 per cent.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Learning about the colourful history of Red Deer’s Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary
Next story
BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Red Deer and… Continue reading

PHOTO: Learning about the colourful history of Red Deer’s Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary

New large-scale interpretive signs bring the past to life

Man charged after imitation gun incident

Police allege man pointed an imitation firearm at staff at a car dealership on Wednesday

Journalists tour centre for migrant children in Florida

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — U.S. officials provided a glimpse Friday into a South… Continue reading

Higher energy prices keep inflation at 2.2%; core measure dips back below 2%

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.2 per cent in… Continue reading

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month