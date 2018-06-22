Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they witnessed a crime.

In the Advocate’s most recent poll, which ran from June 15 to 22, 65.71 per cent of respondents said they would call the police if they witnessed a crime occurred. A total of 70 votes were cast in the poll.

The next highest response had 14.29 per cent of people saying they would yell at the culprit.

In addition 8.57 per cent of people would take photos, while another 8.57 responded with other.

The lowest vote getter was respondents who said they would do nothing, at 2.86 per cent.



