Most Red Deer Greyhound users ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown in Prairies

Central Albertans ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown

Rosa Laporta is a Red Deer senior who hops on a Greyhound about once a month to visit her family in Calgary.

But come October, she would no longer be able to do that.

Greyhound Canada is ending its passenger bus and freight services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and cancelling all but one route in B.C, the company announced Monday.

The company is blaming a 41 per cent decline in ridership since 2010, persistent competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, the growth of new low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and the continued growth of car ownership.

The shutdown is “disappointing” for Laporta. It’s going to make it hard,” she said Monday.

“I’m so used to getting in a Greyhound and getting there – it’s a reliable service – but now I don’t know what we’re going to do – us Greyhound users.”

The Red Deer senior drives around the city in her car but is not comfortable to drive on the highways. She said it’s scary to drive in the summers with all the construction and detours, and is equally nervous when it comes to winter driving.

Red Deer city Coun. Dianne Wyntjes said it’s a sad day and is indicative of the times we live in. She noted the company has made changes to its routes in the past few years to keep itself afloat.

She said Red Deerians who can’t drive, or have mobility challenges rely on bus services such as Greyhound to get to places.

“We do have Red Arrow that runs in some of our communities who may pick up some of the slack and perhaps another provider will come in to fill that niche,” Wyntjes said.

Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Bobocel said the shutdown is unfortunate especially for smaller communities that may rely on the service.

“I know these companies don’t take these decisions lightly and I trust that they tried everything and it’s just unfortunate consequence of the economy and probably technology as well,” he said.

Red Deer is in need of “good news” and this is not going to help, said the chamber CEO.

“This is just going to be another piece of bad news on the pile.”

When the changes take effect the end of October, Ontario and Quebec will be the only regions where the familiar running-dog logo continues to grace Canadian highways.

“This decision is regretful and we sympathize with the fact that many small towns are going to lose service,” Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“But simply put, the issue that we have seen is the routes in rural parts of Canada — specifically Western Canada — are just not sustainable anymore.”

Kendrick said 415 people will be out of work as a result of the decision, which he estimates will impact roughly two million consumers.

Red Deer’s Chris Zuberbier uses the service in times of emergency like when his car breaks down. That’s what happened this past winter when the 38-year-old was in Grande Prairie. He used the bus service to come back to his home city.

“If I’m stuck now and I need to use the Greyhound I would have to get someone to drive me across the country,” he said.

He hopes the service will be filled by either private buses or van services.

“It’s a shame because it’s a staple of Canada,” he said referring to how old the service is.

With files from The Canadian Press

 

Previous story
Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave
Next story
Photo: Ermineskin Cree Nation Powwow – Neyaskweyahk Celebration

Just Posted

Most Red Deer Greyhound users ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown in Prairies

Central Albertans ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown Rosa Laporta is a Red Deer… Continue reading

Largest Gospel music concert coming to Red Deer Thursday

People of all denominations and faith can take part in bible studies and inspirational messages

2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

Trial set for man accused in 2006 Eckville murder

Two-week trial scheduled in April 2019 for Shayne Earl Gulka

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Genetic screening tool can predict risk of leukemia, say researchers

TORONTO — Symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia tend to arise quite suddenly,… Continue reading

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

LONDON — Not one top-10 seed has made the women’s quarterfinals at… Continue reading

Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — The generals and other officials overseeing the desperate… Continue reading

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN DIEGO — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will… Continue reading

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine… Continue reading

Water bomber called in to fight brush fire in subdivision of St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A water bomber and a helicopter were called… Continue reading

Toronto hits record close, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie up

TORONTO — The base metals and industrial sectors helped Canada’s main stock… Continue reading

Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month