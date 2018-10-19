Most surveyed Innisfail residents give urban chickens the thumbs up

Town of Innisfail will discuss whether to allow backyard chickens on Monday

Backyard chickens are “stinky and filthy,” according to some Innisfail residents. Others regard the birds as calming pets and helpful food providers.

The majority of the 627 residents surveyed gave urban chickens the benefit of the doubt for providing eggs, keeping down the insect population and being no more trouble than dogs.

“Chickens are cool :)” wrote one Innisfail resident.

“They are pets and family members. I say, let them have chickens,” wrote another.

The public sentiment on whether the Town of Innisfail should allow backyard chickens is 66 per cent in favour, compared to 32 per cent against and two per cent who are unsure.

People who didn’t want to see chickens within Innisfail town limits wrote about the smell and complained about their lack of cleanliness and the noise.

“Do chickens carry salmonella? In their poop, yes they do, and it spreads,” wrote one resident.

A former farmer wrote: “They are the stinkiest things and where do all their droppings go?… They sure don’t belong in town.”

Innisfail town council will be considering the survey results Monday before making a decision on whether to allow backyard chickens, just as Red Deer and Lacombe do.

Michelle Honeyman, the town’s director of community and protective services, noted the survey is not a plebicite, so this is still town council’s decision to make.

The survey responses were collected online, in person at the town office, and by email. Every home in Innisfail was mailed information about public participation with the monthly utility bills.

When the survey asked what the maximum number of chickens should be per licence holder, six chickens closely outnumbered four in the voting.

As to what should be the maximum number of urban chicken licences issued town-wide, one licence per 500 residents was the favourite (217 votes), while only 37 voters wanted one licence per 1,000 people and 21 people wanted one licence per 2,000 residents (153 voters wanted other ratios).

Of the surveyed residents opposed to urban chickens, their main concerns were odour (205 votes), noise (169), illness/disease (152), aesthetics/appearance (139), other (119) and safety (54).



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter