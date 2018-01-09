Mother, two kids among victims of deadly Oshawa, Ont., house fire

Mother, two kids among victims of deadly house fire

A mother and her two young children and an unrelated man who ran into a burning home to help those inside have been identified in a series of online tributes as the victims of a deadly house fire in southern Ontario.

Authorities have declined to formally identify the two adults and two children who died in Monday’s blaze that gutted a home in Oshawa, Ont. But social media posts from family members, friends and organizations connected with the deceased have provided the names of the four who died.

The Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association identified three of the victims as Lindsey Bonchek and her two children, Madeline and Jackson. It described the trio as relatives of an association member.

The daughter and the niece of the fourth person killed in the fire both issued emotional Facebook posts naming him as Steven MacDonald.

MacDonald’s niece wrote that he died after going back into the burning home in order to rescue people inside.

Her account is echoed in a fundraising campaign organized by someone identifying himself as MacDonald’s future son-in-law.

“Luckily, my fiancee Alysha Macdonald (seven months pregnant) was able to get out of the house without any physical harm to her or her child,” Brandon Desroches wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page. “However, her father Steven Macdonald passed away while courageously running back into the building to save the others.”

Previous story
Landfill gas-turned-into-energy and other innovations are shared with Red Deer city council
Next story
‘Your own life has been forever changed:’ Alberta man sentenced in triple murder

Just Posted

Rural crime task force casting wide net in Central Alberta

People are mad. That’s the theme Blaine Calkins has heard as he… Continue reading

Landfill gas-turned-into-energy and other innovations are shared with Red Deer city council

A presentation of city initiatives is part of budget process

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Cold week ahead in Red Deer

Red Deerians should make sure they bundle up and stay warm this… Continue reading

Red Deer gets new fire chief

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer from Calgary Emergency Management Agency

UPDATED: Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month