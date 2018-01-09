Mother, two kids among victims of deadly Oshawa, Ont., house fire

Mother, two kids among victims of deadly house fire

A mother and her two young children and an unrelated man who ran into a burning home to help those inside have been identified in a series of online tributes as the victims of a deadly house fire in southern Ontario.

Authorities have declined to formally identify the two adults and two children who died in Monday’s blaze that gutted a home in Oshawa, Ont. But social media posts from family members, friends and organizations connected with the deceased have provided the names of the four who died.

The Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association identified three of the victims as Lindsey Bonchek and her two children, Madeline and Jackson. It described the trio as relatives of an association member.

The daughter and the niece of the fourth person killed in the fire both issued emotional Facebook posts naming him as Steven MacDonald.

MacDonald’s niece wrote that he died after going back into the burning home in order to rescue people inside.

Her account is echoed in a fundraising campaign organized by someone identifying himself as MacDonald’s future son-in-law.

“Luckily, my fiancee Alysha Macdonald (seven months pregnant) was able to get out of the house without any physical harm to her or her child,” Brandon Desroches wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page. “However, her father Steven Macdonald passed away while courageously running back into the building to save the others.”