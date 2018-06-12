File photo

Motorcyclist ends up in hospital in two vehicle collision in Lacombe

A motorcyclist was injured with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday in Lacombe.

Lacombe Police, fire and EMS services were dispatched to a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 12 east and 34 St. The driver of the eastbound pickup truck was turning across the path of the westbound motorcycle.

Police said the rider had non-life-threatening injuries because of the protective gear he was wearing which included a full face helmet and armoured jacket.

Both vehicles were written off.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by EMS to Edmonton via Red Deer.

Police are reminding drivers to be careful when riding motorcycles.


