Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

A man is facing more than 40 charges after a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer was bear sprayed during a struggle.

Police said they were called on Oct. 24 with a report that a male suspect had stolen several bottles from a local liquor store.

The culprit fled in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup. Three days later, an RCMP officer pulled over the vehicle in the Creekside neighbourhood.

Police allege the two suspects in the vehicle resisted arrest and that an altercation followed. During that struggle, the RCMP member was blasted with bear spray.

Both suspects fled, one of them driving off in the stolen pickup.

That vehicle was spotted Monday at Sunchild First Nation and a suspect was seen getting out of it. Police gave chase and a man was arrested inside a nearby residence.

Police allege the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer before he could be taken into custody. It is also alleged he gave a false name after his arrest.

The suspect was wanted on numerous arrest warrants out of other jurisdictions.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing 42 charges, including two counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

He also faces charges of break and enter with intent, possession of a controlled substance and 16 counts of breaching probation, as well as other property-related offences.

The suspect remains in custody and is due in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on Nov. 7.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.



