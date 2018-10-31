Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

A man is facing more than 40 charges after a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer was bear sprayed during a struggle.

Police said they were called on Oct. 24 with a report that a male suspect had stolen several bottles from a local liquor store.

The culprit fled in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup. Three days later, an RCMP officer pulled over the vehicle in the Creekside neighbourhood.

Police allege the two suspects in the vehicle resisted arrest and that an altercation followed. During that struggle, the RCMP member was blasted with bear spray.

Both suspects fled, one of them driving off in the stolen pickup.

That vehicle was spotted Monday at Sunchild First Nation and a suspect was seen getting out of it. Police gave chase and a man was arrested inside a nearby residence.

Police allege the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer before he could be taken into custody. It is also alleged he gave a false name after his arrest.

The suspect was wanted on numerous arrest warrants out of other jurisdictions.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing 42 charges, including two counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

He also faces charges of break and enter with intent, possession of a controlled substance and 16 counts of breaching probation, as well as other property-related offences.

The suspect remains in custody and is due in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on Nov. 7.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Human waste is being spread on farm fields from over-filled Red Deer sewage lagoons
Next story
Red Deer Chinese restaurant – Phoenix Buffet – reopens

Just Posted

Red Deer College students happy with tuition cap

“Absolutely student-friendly”

Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

What kind of arts and culture facility will best meet Red Deer’s needs?

Public survey results will be shared with the public on Dec. 6

Lacombe County farm family donates land for public natural area

Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 65 acres on Red Deer River near Alix

Red Deer County recreation grant to Innisfail gets big boost

Recreation grant compensates Innisfail for county residents using its facilities

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

VANCOUVER — The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in Burnaby,… Continue reading

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

REGINA — The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a… Continue reading

B.C. looks to prescribed burns to fight wildfires, regenerate ecosystems

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s government says it supports starting its own fires… Continue reading

Second Royal Canadian Navy ship hit by fire while deployed off Europe

HALIFAX — For the second time in four days, a Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Most Read