Mountie charged with pointing a taser at a municipal worker

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a Mountie has been charged with assault with a weapon after a Taser was pointed at a municipal employee.

Police say a conducted energy weapon was pointed at the head of a worker last December at the Strathcona County RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park.

RCMP say the Mountie is accused of doing the same thing in December 2015 to the same employee.

Police say no one was physically hurt.

Const. Steve Burgess is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Burgess is to appear in Strathcona County provincial court on Aug. 15 and has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

The RCMP website says Tasers used by Mounties are a less lethal method to protect the public from harm.

