Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — Mourners at a funeral for four sisters and their family members killed in a New York limousine crash were assured Saturday that their loved ones can still see their tears and feel their heartache.

On a damp, chilly day, hundreds of people packed the pews of an old brick church in Amsterdam at the service for eight of the 20 people killed last Saturday when the limousine they hired for a 30th birthday celebration crashed. The stretch limo barrelled down a hill past a stop sign into another vehicle in the parking lot. All 17 passengers and the driver were killed, as well as two pedestrians standing in the parking lot.

“The question that is in the hearts of so many is: Why?” The Rev. O. Robert DeMaritnis told hundreds of mourners. “Why did these 20 individuals have to be taken from us so quickly and so unexpectedly?”

DeMaritnis spoke on an altar flanked by pictures of Allison King, sister Abigail Jackson and her husband Adam Jackson, sister Mary Dyson and her husband Robert Dyson, sister Amy Steenburg and her husband Axel Steenburg and his older brother, Richard Steenburg.

Urns containing their remains were placed beneath the pictures, with each of the three married couples sharing urns. Five teddy bears lay by the urns, one for each young child who lost a parent.

A week ago, the group — most of them in their 30s — was headed to a birthday party for Amy Steenburg at a local brewery in Cooperstown. DeMaritnis said he believes Amy and her friends were able to celebrate Amy’s 30th birthday, but in their afterlife. He told mourners to take solace in their eternal life.

DeMaritnis married Amy and Axel Steenburg in June. He recalled them as a laughter-loving couple who made a sign asking wedding guests not to take pictures, because “we suggest that you live in the moment.”

He had wondered why they never picked up the sign. Now, he said, he knew.

“That’s what they’re asking me to ask you to do today,” DeMaritnis said, holding the sign aloft.

The sisters grew up in Amsterdam, a small upstate New York city, and many of the victims have deep ties to the area. The city has been stricken with grief amid a series of funerals.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash while prosecutors have charged the operator of the limo company, Nauman Hussain, with criminally negligent homicide, saying he allowed an improperly licensed driver to operate an “unserviceable” vehicle.

Thousands came together for a candlelight rally by the Mohawk River on Monday night, and thousands more attended calling hours Friday evening for the sisters and their family members.

“What good can come from this tragedy?” DeMaritnis asked the packed church as he spread his arms wide. “Take a look – thousands and thousands of people.”

 

Previous story
Union launches ‘Ships Stay Here’ campaign to keep shipbuilding work in Halifax

Just Posted

WATCH: Collecting coats and donations from drivers in Red Deer

Central Albertans made donations to keep children warm and neighbourhoods safe from… Continue reading

PHOTO: Fall Harvest Festival in Red Deer’s West Park

The West Park Community Association hosted the Fall Harvest Festival near West… Continue reading

Man dies in Hwy 2 collision near Ponoka

A 46-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy 2… Continue reading

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake opens door to handicapped-accessible taxis

Sylvan Lake cab companies did not have any handicapped-accessible vehicles available

WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

Notley and enviro-activist square off on Trans Mountain

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, squaring off with her arch pipeline… Continue reading

Trudeau says Quebec cannabis plan leaves opening for organized crime

YEREVAN, Armenia — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Saturday morning the incoming… Continue reading

Smiths Falls, Ont., home of a Canadian cannabis giant

OTTAWA — The small Ontario community of Smiths Falls is home to… Continue reading

Union launches ‘Ships Stay Here’ campaign to keep shipbuilding work in Halifax

HALIFAX — Shipbuilders at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard have launched a campaign to… Continue reading

Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — Mourners at a funeral for four sisters and their… Continue reading

Searches intensify after body is found in Michael’s wake

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Rescuers intensified efforts Saturday to find survivors who… Continue reading

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Most Read