Movies Worth Watching coming to Welikoklad

A Red Deer College event

Central Albertans are invited to come out to Red Deer College’s Movies Worth Watching Series this month.

Movies Worth Watching brings a variety of classic films that are best viewed on the big screen. Every screening is preceded by an MPA student film.

The 1988 fantasy film Willow hits the screen at Welikoklad Event Centre cinema on Jan. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

A Frosty Affair, the newest feature film shot in Edmonton by RDC Alumni, will be shown at Welikoklad on Jan. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m.

For detailed information visit rdc.ab.ca/showtime.

Friends remember snowboarder
Florida sees first snow in decades as storm hits the South

