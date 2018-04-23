Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS MP Francis Drouin, left, follows Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and his wife, Francis, after moderating a talk about their rural life experience, at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax Saturday. Drouin says an allegation has been made against him following an incident over the weekend.

MP Francis Drouin still in Liberal caucus as Halifax incident is investigated

OTTAWA — A Liberal member of Parliament facing what he calls an allegation following an incident in Halifax on the weekend remains a member of the government caucus, but so far no one is saying much about the matter.

The chief of staff to government whip Pablo Rodriguez says Francis Drouin, the member for the eastern Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, is still a Liberal MP.

“Francis Drouin is still a member of the Liberal caucus and retains all functions therein,” Charles-Eric Lepine said in an email to The Canadian Press.

Several cabinet ministers declined to comment on the matter Monday when queried on their way into the House of Commons for question period. Drouin was not in his Commons seat for the day’s proceedings.

Inquiries to the Prime Minister’s Office were referred to Rodriguez’s office.

Halifax police confirmed Monday they are investigating a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted, but it was not clear whether that report was linked to the allegation referenced by Drouin.

A spokeswoman said no charges have been laid in the incident, which took place sometime after 2 a.m. Saturday at the Halifax Alehouse pub. Police received the report of the alleged incident on Saturday afternoon, at 3:51 p.m.

Const. Carol McIsaac reiterated Monday investigators with the integrated sexual assault investigative team are asking anyone with information in relation to the alleged sexual assault to call the police.

In a statement released to the media Sunday and sent to Liberal MPs and staff, Drouin said he wanted to address “reports of an incident” in Halifax.

“I can confirm that an allegation has been made,” the statement said.

“I believe it is important for individuals to have a safe environment to come forward, share their stories, and be supported. While no charges have been laid against me, I am co-operating fully with the investigation.”

On Saturday, a Liberal who asked not to be identified said Drouin was telling people at the convention that a woman had accused him of groping her backside at a bar near the convention site in downtown Halifax.

The alleged incident took place about 12 hours before the party held an hour-long seminar for MPs and staff called “From #MeToo to Never Again: Creating Safe Work Environments.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the attendees at the session.

During that session, Trudeau said that while one seminar would not provide all the answers, it was a good step forward.

Previous story
WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves
Next story
Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

TORONTO — The death toll rose to at least 10 late Monday… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

TORONTO — The death toll rose to at least 10 late Monday… Continue reading

Andersen leads Maple Leafs in win over Bruins to force Game 7

Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 1 (Best of seven game series tied at… Continue reading

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month