MP Nicola Di Iorio says he will resign in January after finalizing ‘projects’

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio says he’s resigning his seat on Jan. 22 after weeks of speculation around whether he would ever return to work.

The Montreal MP has not been seen in Ottawa since Parliament resumed sitting Sept. 17.

Di Iorio wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that to finalize “certain projects”, he will hold his job until a few days before the House of Commons returns after a Christmas break.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer raised the issue in question period shortly afterward, asking if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks it’s fair for Di Iorio to remain a member of Parliament and take a paycheque from a private firm while still collecting his salary as an MP. Di Iorio has an active law practice in Montreal.

Trudeau said Di Iorio has indicated his intention to leave and has shared the issues he will be working on for his constituents until then.

“We expect every member in this House to work in the best interest of his constituents,” Trudeau said.

Di Iorio wrote in French on Facebook that he will serve his riding, will work on matters such as road safety and impaired driving, and will be in the House of Commons when it’s required by the Liberal whip or the prime minister to carry out his duties as a member of Parliament.

He says even after he resigns he will be available to his constituents until the general election due next fall, saying he will be alert to their concerns and will volunteer to help.

Last week, Di Iorio posted a short message on Facebook saying that Trudeau had assigned him responsibilities that required him to be away from the House of Commons.

But Trudeau dodged reporters’ questions about the MP’s absence on Monday, suggesting reporters ask Di Iorio about it.

First elected to represent St. Leonard-St. Michel in 2015, Di Iorio has been sending mixed messages about his future in politics since April, when he announced he was leaving but without giving a timeline. In September he said he was still reflecting on the future.

Previous story
Parliament to unveil plaque for MP and First World War veteran who died by suicide
Next story
Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Just Posted

More 2019 Canada Winter Games sponsors to be announced this week in Red Deer

The latest sponsors for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be announced… Continue reading

Legalized cannabis causing debate on Central Alberta First Nations reserves

Could it be as damaging as liquor? some elders ask

$2.6 million fraud case in court

Accused allegedly misrepresented a fracking product to bilk investors

Updated: Central Alberta MPs back more addictions funding for mid-sized cities

MPs say Liberal government must step up to help mid-sized cities cope with opioid crisis

Remembrance-themed concert pays tribute to veterans

Those who served and their famiies get a special rate for Nov. 10 concert at Gaetz United Church

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

CMHC forecasts ‘moderation’ in Canadian housing market over next two years

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s real estate… Continue reading

Angry Capitals beat Oilers 4-2 to snap 2-game skid

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play, backup goaltender Pheonix… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

OTTAWA — Repaying hundreds of thousands of disabled veterans and their survivors… Continue reading

Death of caleche horse further proof industry needs to wind down: mayor

MONTREAL — The sudden weekend death of a carriage horse on a… Continue reading

Rare Mandarin duck at park in Burnaby, B.C., could be an escaped pet

BURNABY, B.C. — A rare duck native to East Asia is making… Continue reading

Most Read