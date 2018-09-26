MPs could debate whether to revoke Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship: Trudeau

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opening the door to debate on whether to strip Myanmar’s de-facto leader of her honorary Canadian citizenship.

The Trudeau government has faced pressure to revoke the honour given to Aung San Suu Kyi in 2007.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations General Assembly, Trudeau says Parliament could debate whether to take away the citizenship that MPs bestowed upon her.

But Trudeau says the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar will not resolve itself whether Suu Kyi has Canadian citizenship or not.

Suu Kyi has been widely criticized for not speaking out against the atrocities being committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya people.

Last week, the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion to recognize the crimes against the Rohingya as genocide.

The motion also endorsed the findings of a UN fact-finding mission outlining how crimes against humanity have been committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya and other minorities.

