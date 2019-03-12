(Advocate file photo).

Métis music celebrated this month at the Krossing in Red Deer

The showcase runs from 2 to 8 p.m. on March 24

A rollicking showcase of Métis music will be presented at Red Deer’s the Krossing this month.

The concert, featuring local and provincial performers, will run from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, so “kick up your heels for some dancing and soulful music entertainment,” say event organizers.

The showcase at the Krossing is being presented by the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, which began celebrating Métis culture with its exhibit Hiding in Plain Sight, (now extended to March 17).

MAG wanted to bring the vibrant rhythms, lyrics, and music of Alberta’s Métis artists to a wider Central Alberta audience. By sharing their culture and music, Métis performers are inspired by Louis Riel’s quote: “My people will sleep for one hundred years, but when they awake, it will be the artists who give them their spirit back.”

“We have a wonderful line-up… it promises to be a very lively and enjoyable afternoon for everyone,” says Lorna Johnson, executive-director of the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

Tickets are available at MAG or the Krossing for $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. All ages welcome. The Krossing is at 5114-48 St.

For more information on Live at the Krossing! Métis Musician Showcase, please contact Brad Lundgren at (403) 309-8440 or brad.lundgren@reddeer.ca.

