Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

LONDON — All three of Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children have been selected to be among the bridesmaids and page boys for Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace issued a list of six bridesmaids and four page boys on Wednesday.

Four-year-old Ivy Mulroney will be among the bridesmaids while seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney will act as page boys.

The bridesmaids also include Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the three-year-old daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, while the list of page boys is topped by their four-year-old son, Prince George.

Other bridesmaids include two of Markle’s goddaughters and two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters. One of Harry’s godsons was also selected as a page boy.

Harry’s press secretary Jason Knauf had said earlier this month that all of the bridesmaids and page boys would be children.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. The previous version erroneously said there will be seven bridesmaids instead of six

Previous story
Syrian military seizes key swath of land in country’s centre

Just Posted

Feds will back other Trans-Mountain investors if Kinder Morgan drops out

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA — If Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans… Continue reading

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Wednesday threatened to scrap… Continue reading

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

LONDON — All three of Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children have been… Continue reading

Syrian military seizes key swath of land in country’s centre

BEIRUT — Syria’s military announced Wednesday it has restored government control over… Continue reading

Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

NEW YORK — Residents in the Northeast cleaned up Wednesday, a day… Continue reading

Burton Cummings recovering from several injuries suffered in crash

Canadian music icon Burton Cummings says he is recovering from several injuries… Continue reading

First North Atlantic right whale of season seen off N.S. amid fishing concerns

HALIFAX — The first North Atlantic right whale of the season has… Continue reading

Canadian visitors to London eager to soak in royal wedding celebrations

LONDON — Nicola Day’s flight to London will land just hours before… Continue reading

Hedman, Lightning beat Caps to cut East final deficit to 2-1

WASHINGTON — Victor Hedman scored his first goal of the playoffs and… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month