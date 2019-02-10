(Greg Sabatino photo)

Multi-day episode of extreme cold continues in Red Deer, central Alberta

Extreme cold warning contiues for Red Deer and much of Alberta.

In central Alberta, the cold warning is in effect for County of Stettler, Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Eckville, Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis, Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake, Spruce View, Innisfail, Bowden, and other areas.

Red Deer will see a high of -22 C with wind chill of – 40 C Sunday morning. Environment Canada predicts a low of – 27 C with wind chill of -28 C in the evening and – 36 C overnight.

The agency states there’s risk of frostbite.

Red Deerians can expect to start their week off with high of – 21 C Monday with wind chill of – 34 C in the morning and – 29 C in the afternoon.


