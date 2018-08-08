Multiple people died in a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday evening on Highway 93 south of the Jasper. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Multiple fatalities after collision on scenic Alberta mountain highway

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP say there are multiple deaths following a highway crash south of Jasper, Alta.

Police say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

There are no immediate details on the number of people killed or the vehicles involved.

Traffic was re-routed for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

