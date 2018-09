Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural by the Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society.

The mural celebrates the society as a meeting place and where diversity is celebrated.

The flags represent the nationalities supported through the society.

The mural in the foyer of Festival Hall was unveiled on Tuesday. Artists are (from left) Randi Woolford, Hana Wolfe, Savaya Barritt and Raven Palanychka. Missing was Emma Plastow.