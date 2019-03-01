Justice Minister David Lametti’s decision says there was a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice occurred in the case of Glen Assoun. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Murder conviction quashed for N.S. man who spent almost 17 years in jail

HALIFAX — The federal justice minister has quashed a murder conviction and directed a new trial for a Halifax-area man who was jailed for almost 17 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

David Lametti’s decision says there was a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice occurred in the case of Glen Assoun.

It also says a federal inquiry showed that ”relevant and reliable information” was never provided to Assoun during his trial in 1999.

Assoun was convicted by a jury of killing Brenda LeAnne Way, whose body was found in a Halifax-area parking lot on Nov. 12, 1995.

The case against him was based largely on the testimony of witnesses whose circumstantial evidence has since been questioned by lawyers who work to free the wrongfully convicted.

Kirk Makin, co-president of the Innocence Canada legal group, said Lametti’s decision represents the ”next development in what we believe is an egregious wrongful conviction case.”

Assoun was scheduled to be in court Friday with his lawyers Sean MacDonald and Philip Campbell to present arguments for his continued release, based on Lametti’s decision.

He has been out on bail since November 2014, based on a preliminary assessment that determined he may have been wrongfully convicted.

Assoun was found guilty of Way’s death on Sept. 17, 1999.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds, her top had been pulled up and her throat was slashed.

Assoun was arrested and jailed in March 1998, despite having an alibi that he was with another woman that night. He would remain in jail for almost 17 years.

That is six years longer than the 11 years that Donald Marshall Jr., a Mi’kmaq leader and Indigenous activist, served for his wrongful conviction for a murder in 1971.

Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to shuffle cabinet on Friday: source
Next story
Red Deer College to make name announcement

Just Posted

Red Deer College to make name announcement

Public invited to Tuesday’s event

Vaping in school a growing concern in Red Deer

Health advocates call on governments to protect youth

Grounded ship leaks 80 tons of oil near Pacific UNESCO site

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An environmental disaster is unfolding in the Pacific… Continue reading

Economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter to cap off year of 1.8% growth

OTTAWA — The economy expanded at an annualized pace of 0.4 per… Continue reading

Murder conviction quashed for N.S. man who spent almost 17 years in jail

HALIFAX — The federal justice minister has quashed a murder conviction and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Canadian speedskater Bloemen feeling good after coming back downtime, injuries

CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen admits he has had trouble finding… Continue reading

Most Read