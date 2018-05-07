Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering an Eckville man in 2006 stalled on Monday after evidence issues arose.

A three-week jury trial was to begin on Tuesday for Shayne Earl Gulka, 46, on charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder in connection with the death of Bradley William Webber, 46, in October of 2006.

It is alleged that Gulka was one of two men who kidnapped an unnamed man on Oct. 24, 2006 and forced him to give up the whereabouts of an associate, who was living in an RV northwest of Eckville. The two men then allegedly went to the RV and shot Webber, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jury selection was to have taken place on Monday afternoon but was cancelled after defence lawyer Michael Scrase raised concerns about disclosure, the evidence to be used against his client.

Scrase is awaiting an audio-visual recording of a police interview of a key witness against his client, as well as notes from a Calgary Police Service investigators. Hundreds of pages of transcripts from another trial that may have a bearing on the case have also been requested.

Scrase argued before Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld that he should have been made aware of additional records and an application that related to the credibility of a prosecution witness whose evidence was going to be used in the Gulka case.

“I’m upset. I’m frustrated,” said Scrase.

A judge did not allow the same witness to take the stand to testify in another case. The judge’s reasons are protected under a publication ban pending an appeal of the decision.

Crown prosecutor Adam May said his office disagrees that all of the necessary disclosure was not provided to the defence.

Justice Neufeld asked if delaying the trial could make the question of whether the accused received a trial within a reasonable time period an issue.

In what is known as the Jordan decision, the Supreme Court of Canada set timelines of 18 months from charges to trial for provincial court cases without a preliminary inquiry and 30 months for higher court cases.

Gulka was charged in March 2016 and the 30-month deadline would be reached in early September.

“I am concerned about Jordan here, but it is what it is,” said Neufeld.

Last month, an alleged gang leader facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and instructing a criminal organization charges was allowed to walk free after a Calgary judge issued a stay saying the trial did not take place within a reasonable time.

Scrase said he has made no decision on whether to make a Jordan application.

The case returns to court on May 18 when the defence and Crown prosecutors will give the judge an update on the case.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kenney returns to Ottawa as wing man in Tories’ fight against carbon tax
Next story
Special Red Deer city council meeting on Tuesday

Just Posted

Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Special Red Deer city council meeting on Tuesday

Council to discuss supvervised consumption sites

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

Several suspects found with outstanding warrants

Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Family festivities on May 26

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is… Continue reading

NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UPDATED: UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month