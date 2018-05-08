Museum on broken relationships comes to Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Dolls, a memory jar, a magnifying glass, a used condom: Each a memento of heartbreak contributed by an anonymous contributor to the Museum of Broken Relationships, an eccentric display in Kosovo.

The travelling exhibition — tied to a permanent tourist attraction in the Croatian capital Zagreb dedicated to treasuring and sharing heartbreak stories and symbolic possessions — opened a month-long stint in Kosovo last week as part of Europe Week.

“Its mission is to connect people in public spaces through the stories of love and loss,” a statement from the EU office in Kosovo said.

Curator Kushtrim Fetahu said organizers launched an open call for stories on Facebook and Instagram, and managed to collect 30 objects for the Kosovo exhibition.

They all aim at “storytelling, story sharing, to explain all the relationships, what happened not only between lovers but also between friends and families,” he said.

One contributor from the western Kosovo city of Prizren writes of a memory jar: “This jar holds the beautiful days and nights of our relationship and that doesn’t deserve to be thrown away and not to be remembered.”

The collection in Pristina includes items from the museum’s permanent collection in Zagreb, such as a positive pregnancy test from Leipzig, Germany as well as the wedding dress of a Turkish woman who lost her husband-to-be the day they would have gotten married — in June 28, 2016, when a terrorist attack killed him at the Istanbul airport.

The museum won the EMYA Kenneth Hudson Award in 2010 for the most innovative and daring museum project in Europe.

The EU statement said that the Museum “encourages discussion and reflection not only on the fragility of human relationships but also on the social, cultural and political circumstances surrounding the stories being told.”

When the project wraps up in Kosovo, some of the stories will be sent to the permanent museum in Zagreb.

“In this way, stories from Kosovo will be a permanent part of an international museum,” the EU statement said.

___

Associated Press writer Llazar Semini contributed to this story.

Florent Bajrami, The Associated Press

Previous story
WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins
Next story
Open house for future Red Deer trail this weekend

Just Posted

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Red Deer County approves 2018 tax rates

Non-residential tax rate increases but residential and farmland rates stay the same

Innisfail zoo owner says he’s glad to be held to high standards

Doug Bos is prepared to pay for his mistake

Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in ugly blowout in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a season to remember, the Toronto Raptors disappeared Monday… Continue reading

WestJet reports first-quarter profit falls from year ago mark, revenue up

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in… Continue reading

The Latest: European officials meet in support of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran’s nuclear deal (all times local):… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month