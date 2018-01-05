Muslim group asks for Jan. 29 day of remembrance for 2017 mosque shooting

A man breaks down next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting during funeral services at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. A Muslim organization is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting as a day of remembrance. The National Council of Canadian Muslims wants Trudeau to endorse Jan. 29 as a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA — One of Canada’s most prominent Muslim groups is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting as an official day of remembrance.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims wants Trudeau to endorse Jan. 29 as a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

In a letter to the prime minister released today, executive director Ihsaan Gardee says such a designation would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and Islamophobia.

Last January, six Muslim men were shot and killed and 19 others were wounded in an attack on the mosque during prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette of Quebec City is to stand trial in March on six charges each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Gardee says Canadian Muslim communities are still feeling the aftershocks of the attack.

He says the call for a day of remembrance is supported by dozens of other Canadian Muslim groups and community partners.

Elected leaders like Trudeau need to work to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated, Gardee writes.

“We must not allow voices of hate, even ones that initially appear to be on the margins, to permeate our public discourse and damage our social fabric.”