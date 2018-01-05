A man breaks down next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting during funeral services at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. A Muslim organization is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting as a day of remembrance. The National Council of Canadian Muslims wants Trudeau to endorse Jan. 29 as a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Muslim group asks for Jan. 29 day of remembrance for 2017 mosque shooting

OTTAWA — One of Canada’s most prominent Muslim groups is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting as an official day of remembrance.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims wants Trudeau to endorse Jan. 29 as a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

In a letter to the prime minister released today, executive director Ihsaan Gardee says such a designation would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and Islamophobia.

Last January, six Muslim men were shot and killed and 19 others were wounded in an attack on the mosque during prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette of Quebec City is to stand trial in March on six charges each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Gardee says Canadian Muslim communities are still feeling the aftershocks of the attack.

He says the call for a day of remembrance is supported by dozens of other Canadian Muslim groups and community partners.

Elected leaders like Trudeau need to work to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated, Gardee writes.

“We must not allow voices of hate, even ones that initially appear to be on the margins, to permeate our public discourse and damage our social fabric.”

Previous story
Get moving on removing Beyak from Senate seat, Angus urges Trudeau
Next story
Feds agree to open Toronto armoury to homeless amid frigid temperatures

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month