The Mustard Seed is hosting an Employment Readiness Fair on August 28. (Image from Facebook)

Mustard Seed prepares people for workforce

Employment Readiness Fair to be held August 28

The Mustard Seed is hosting its first Employment Readiness Fair in Red Deer on August 28 to help people lift themselves out of poverty and homelessness.

“It’s to try to give people some tools and some confidence, and rebuild some dignity in some cases, to help people get ready for employment,” said Central Alberta managing director Byron Bradley.

“Sometimes getting an interview isn’t the biggest hurdle. Often going to the interview with confidence is. We do our best to get them ready for the interview.”

The fair will run from 12 to 3 p.m. with services like career counselling, mock interviews, resume and cover letter support, and more.

On site will be employment professionals from Diversified Staffing Services, MC College, Dress for Success Central Alberta, and Career Assistance Network. All services are free.

Bradley said the focus of the fair is to get ready for employment, but there may be some employers looking to recruit.

He said in other cities The Mustard Seed has employment coaches who help people find work and maintain employment. If the fair uncovers a similar need in Red Deer, and if local funding and support is available, an employment coach may be hired here.

He said right now the wellness advocate, who helps people with a variety of issues, is the only staff member at The Mustard Seed available to answer employment questions. And employment is necessary to help people out of homelessness and poverty and into affordable housing programs.

“They need an income.”

Bradley hoped people who haven’t yet visited The Mustard Seed will attend the fair.

“We definitely might get some folks who are coming here for other types of supports, but we hope to see diversity from the community and a good turn out. This is geared at the whole community.”

The Mustard Seed is located at 6002 54th Ave.


