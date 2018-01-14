My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The federal government says grass and guns don’t mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.

Federal law prohibits marijuana users from owning or even possessing guns or ammunition. The government has traditionally taken a hands-off approach.

But the picture has become murkier under Republican President Donald Trump. His attorney general recently put the decision on whether to crack down on marijuana in the hands of federal prosecutors.

It’s unclear whether anyone using state-legalized medical marijuana has been prosecuted for owning a gun. The existence of medical marijuana registries in some states, including Pennsylvania, has some patients concerned.

Marijuana activists predict a backlash if federal prosecutors begin going after gun owners who use the drug to treat medical conditions.

Previous story
Collision on Hwy 2 between Lacombe and Ponoka sends woman to hospital
Next story
UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Just Posted

Seattle and Alberta offer lessons for Ontario on ‘Fight for $15’ min wage hike

TORONTO — Protests, labour unrest and a public feud between Tim Hortons… Continue reading

WATCH: Cooper, Williams big winners at second Red Deer Entertainment Awards

Devin Cooper, 21, was was named Artist of the Year Saturday at… Continue reading

Demolition work begins for Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre in Red Deer

The first step towards a new way for the Women’s Outreach centre… Continue reading

‘Great annual snapshot:’ Bird numbers down in Waterton bird count after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada official says a powerful wildfire that… Continue reading

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes Servus Arena, the city’s newest skating rink

Ready six months early, the first blades hit the ice at the… Continue reading

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month