Mystery runner helps save Illinois mayor from frozen lake

A mystery good Samaritan helped save an 80-year-old Illinois mayor who fell through thin ice on a lake while trying to save his dog.

Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld said he was walking his dogs with his wife on Sunday in the southern Chicago suburb when one dog fell into the partially frozen lake at Izaak Walton Preserve.

Hofeld had left his cellphone in his vehicle and couldn’t call for help. He said he fell into the lake while lifting his 100-pound dog out of the water, but he couldn’t save himself.

“Every time I tried to get up onto the ice, the ice broke and I went under,” he said. “I was just treading water.”

Hofeld said a man jogging by called 911 and then created a makeshift rope using his shirt and the couple’s jackets. The man was trying to pull Hofled out of the water when emergency responders arrived.

Hofled said the jogger left the scene before anyone could get his name.

“He really saved my life. I don’t know what we would have done had he not shown up,” he said.

Divers rescued Hofled. Officials said he had been in the freezing water for about 20 minutes.

Hofled was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and minor scrapes and bruises. He was held overnight for observation.

Previous story
Festival of Trees raises $1.2 million
Next story
Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month