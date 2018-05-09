N.B. officials caution people to treat contaminated floodwaters as hazardous

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — People in flood-stricken parts of New Brunswick are starting to see the unprecedented levels recede, but are being warned to treat the floodwaters with caution.

The Emergency Measures Organization says the Saint John River is expected to continue dropping over the next few days, but that private wells and produce may be compromised.

It says water should not be consumed from private wells until they have been tested since raw sewage has leaked into the floodwaters.

Four parks have also been closed in Saint John due to possible contamination from the floodwaters, which remained above flood level Tuesday.

Health officials say floodwaters could contain harmful bacteria, like salmonella or E. coli, and people cleaning contaminated areas should wear protective clothing.

The organization also says produce, including popular fiddleheads, exposed to floodwater may not be safe to eat and should be avoided.

The Canadian Press

