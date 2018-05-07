NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final push for an agreement this spring, before political deadlines punt the process into 2019.

The lead political ministers for Canada, the U.S. and Mexico began meeting Monday for what could be a multi-day round aimed at securing an agreement.

”We’ll be here for as long as is necessary,” Mexico’s Ildefonso Guajardo said as he left the office of the U.S. trade representative by the White House, where the talks are being held.

If an agreement doesn’t happen soon, some feel it won’t happen this year at all: Mexico and the U.S. will both be immersed in national election campaigns through most of 2018.

U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer has said the window for a deal may only be open for the next one or two weeks.

”I believe if we don’t get it done in the next week or two, then we’re on thin ice about whether it gets done before our (mid-term) election,” Lighthizer said a few days ago.

Monday’s meetings started with an early-afternoon encounter between the lead ministers for Mexico and the U.S., in an effort to clear away the big issue separating those two countries: auto parts.

The U.S. is demanding that 40 per cent of every car be produced in a high-wage country, otherwise the car is subject to a tariff. Auto-makers could meet that threshold with up to 15 percentage points’ worth of credits for spending on research and development.

Mexico made what it described as a broad counter-offer Monday; it has rejected the U.S. plan as damaging to its own industry.

Some analysts say the latest U.S. plan wouldn’t be good for any country, or its workers or consumers. Their argument is that because few companies are likely to redesign their production patterns, most will simply pay the tariff of 2.5 per cent on small vehicles and pass the cost onto customers.

Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, was scheduled to meet her U.S. counterpart later in the day.

A big unknown question looming over the talks is what the U.S. would do after it gets a deal on autos — and whether it would opt for a quick agreement, or keep negotiating hard.

”That … probably is the crux of what happens next,” said one person familiar with the talks. ”One does not know … how the next week will play out.”

More than a half-dozen groups have been meeting in recent days to try clearing the non-controversial issues off the table, so the ministers can focus on the hardest political trade-offs.

For example, one group met to discuss customs procedures, but avoided the toughest of all customs issues: online purchases and whether Canada will move its meagre $20 duty-free level closer to the American US$800 limit.

Guajardo said he felt his first meeting Monday produced progress. But he said there’s still work to do, on multiple issues.

”Every day … you are advancing toward your goal. Now, how far we are from reaching a deal, it will depend on how we construct solutions. And how creative and flexible we are,” the Mexican minister said.

”My suggestion is that we do not have in these following days the luxury of just working on (the) one item (of autos). We need to work simultaneously on all the items.”

Previous story
Attempted ATM theft in Nordegg leads to arrests
Next story
Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Family festivities on May 26

Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

CALGARY — Dozens lined up at the Calgary zoo today to see… Continue reading

Drug trafficking investigation leads to man’s arrest in Red Deer

Three West Park schools temporarily locked down

Attempted ATM theft in Nordegg leads to arrests

Two men allegedly tried to pull ATM out of Nordegg Lodge with a two rope

Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — A number of Indigenous elders and demonstrators were arrested for… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is… Continue reading

NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month