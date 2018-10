A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday. Photo via Meanwhile in Alberta/Facebook

A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP say they responded to a call about a naked man at 10:45 a.m. near 50 Ave. and 55 St.

“RCMP located a male in the area who was believed to have been the subject of the complaint. RCMP believe intoxication was a factor,” Red Deer RCMP said Friday.

No charges were laid.



