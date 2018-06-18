National Aboriginal Days festivities happen this week

National Aboriginal Days activities will be held June 19 to 24 in Red Deer.
Events include:
— Anti-Discrimination Response Training on June 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., presented by Urban Aboriginal Voices Society, and Central Alberta Regional Consortium. Registration is $250 at www.carcpd.ab.ca. For Information contact Tanya at 403-505-4049.
— 2018 National Aboriginal Day Conference on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Presented by Red Deer Friendship Society. For information contact Ashley Patterson at 403-340-0020 or email ashley@rdnfs.com.
— National Aboriginal Day Celebration on June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at City Hall Park, presented by Urban Aboriginal Voices Society and Aboriginal agencies. For information contact Tanya at 403-505-4049.
— Waskasoo Seepee Traditional Pow Wow on June 21 from 5 to 10 p.m., presented by Red Deer Native Friendship Society. For information contact Diane Gardipy at 403-340-0020 or email diane@rdnfs.com.
— National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., presented Shining Mountains Living Community Services. For information contact Shining Mountains at 403-346-9794.
— “A Historical Survival” Short Film Screening and Tour on June 21 at 1 and 2 p.m. at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery. For information contact Andrea Lacoursiere at 403-309-8446 or email andrea.lacoursiere@reddeer.ca.
— Truth & Reconciliation Community Gathering on June 22 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Sheraton Red Deer. Register on Eventbrite.
— Community Conversation “Language as Reconciliation” on June 23 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Fort Normandeau. Hosted by Urban Aboriginal Voices, Red Deer College and the Welcoming & Inclusive Communities Network.
— St. Jean Baptiste Day Metis Picnic on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Red Deer Museum, presented by Shining Mountain Living Community Services and French Canadian Club.
— Wichinahin Kohopikiwan School and Helping Me Grow Aboriginal Playschool open house and registration on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information contact Yvonne Peebles at 403-896-2039 or email wks@reddeerchildcare.ca.