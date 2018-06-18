National Aboriginal Days activities will be held June 19 to 24 in Red Deer. (File Photo by Advocate staff)

National Aboriginal Days festivities happen this week

Several events in Red Deer

National Aboriginal Days activities will be held June 19 to 24 in Red Deer.

Events include:

— Anti-Discrimination Response Training on June 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., presented by Urban Aboriginal Voices Society, and Central Alberta Regional Consortium. Registration is $250 at www.carcpd.ab.ca. For Information contact Tanya at 403-505-4049.

— 2018 National Aboriginal Day Conference on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Presented by Red Deer Friendship Society. For information contact Ashley Patterson at 403-340-0020 or email ashley@rdnfs.com.

— National Aboriginal Day Celebration on June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at City Hall Park, presented by Urban Aboriginal Voices Society and Aboriginal agencies. For information contact Tanya at 403-505-4049.

— Waskasoo Seepee Traditional Pow Wow on June 21 from 5 to 10 p.m., presented by Red Deer Native Friendship Society. For information contact Diane Gardipy at 403-340-0020 or email diane@rdnfs.com.

— National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., presented Shining Mountains Living Community Services. For information contact Shining Mountains at 403-346-9794.

— “A Historical Survival” Short Film Screening and Tour on June 21 at 1 and 2 p.m. at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery. For information contact Andrea Lacoursiere at 403-309-8446 or email andrea.lacoursiere@reddeer.ca.

— Truth & Reconciliation Community Gathering on June 22 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Sheraton Red Deer. Register on Eventbrite.

— Community Conversation “Language as Reconciliation” on June 23 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Fort Normandeau. Hosted by Urban Aboriginal Voices, Red Deer College and the Welcoming & Inclusive Communities Network.

— St. Jean Baptiste Day Metis Picnic on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Red Deer Museum, presented by Shining Mountain Living Community Services and French Canadian Club.

— Wichinahin Kohopikiwan School and Helping Me Grow Aboriginal Playschool open house and registration on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information contact Yvonne Peebles at 403-896-2039 or email wks@reddeerchildcare.ca.


