National home sales fall 14% to lowest level in 5 years, prices down 11%

TORONTO — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales sank to the lowest level in more than five years in April, falling by 13.9 per cent year-over-year.

Sales were down in 60 per cent of all markets, led by the Fraser Valley, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal.

CREA says the national average sale price decreased by 11.3 per cent year-over-year last month to just over $495,000.

On a monthly basis, home sales were down 2.9 per cent from March to April.

However, the number of newly-listed homes also dropped by 4.8 per cent between March and April.

Their decline puts the number of newly-listed homes 12 per cent below the 10-year monthly average, reaching a nine-year low for the month.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Supreme Court hearing for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

Just Posted

Supreme Court hearing for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is to hear an appeal… Continue reading

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest Gaza day since 2014

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Thousands joined funeral processions Tuesday for some of… Continue reading

Europe, Iran seek to save nuclear deal after US pullout

BRUSSELS — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a… Continue reading

Meghan’s sibling says their dad stressed out by press pack

LONDON — Meghan Markle’s half sister said Tuesday that their retired father… Continue reading

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

Marchessault, Fleury lead Knights over Jets as Vegas evens series 1-1

Golden Knights 3 Jets 1 WINNIPEG — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and… Continue reading

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

Canadians get a taste of wedding festivities with royal-inspired treats

Royal love is in the air at Le Dolci in Toronto’s west… Continue reading

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Canadian born “Superman” actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month