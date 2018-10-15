Red Deer College board chair Morris Flewwelling and college business development co-ordinator Blake Jackson examine the large stone that marks the entrance to the Nova ChemicalsWaskasoo Creek Nature Walk. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Nature trail unveiled at RDC

Trail unveiling and tree planting honours Nova Chemicals $2 million donation

A new nature walk was unveiled at Red Deer College campus on Monday.

The Nova Chemicals Waskasoo Creek Nature Walk is a paved path circling a new pond south of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Trees were planted along the walk as part of the project to promote sustainability and recognize Nova Chemical’s $2 million contribution to the college and the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society.

“An important component of hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games is creating legacies that will benefit our greater community for years to come,” said Lyn Radford, chair of the Winter Games Host Society.

College president Joel Ward said Nova Chemicals has supported the college since 1984.

“Their organization places great importance on community and sustainability, and these are shared values with RDC,” said Ward.

The walk links to the natural trails that wind through the woods behind the college.

More to come …

Previous story
Schizophrenia a misunderstood illness, an Alberta expert says
Next story
Rural municipalities seek more funding to address cannabis legalization

Just Posted

Nature trail unveiled at RDC

Trail unveiling and tree planting honours Nova Chemicals $2 million donation

Rural municipalities seek more funding to address cannabis legalization

Not enough supports in Municipal Cannabis Transition Program

Culprits smash truck into store in failed attempt to steal ATM

Suspects reversed truck through doors of Eastview IGA early Sunday morning

Flu immunization now available in Red Deer

Free vaccine to Albertans six months and older

Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

Canada gets into Women’s World Cup with 7-0 win over Panama

FRISCO, Texas — Christine Sinclair isn’t concerned about chasing records. She’s set… Continue reading

Baldwin urges ‘overthrow’ of Trump government via voting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Actor Alec Baldwin followed up his latest parody portrayal… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

CANBERRA, Australia — Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex,… Continue reading

Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

NEW YORK — Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, buckling… Continue reading

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

VANCOUVER — Doctors with opposing views on whether medical marijuana should be… Continue reading

Halifax smoking ban begins today; city announces several new smoking areas

Halifax’s sweeping smoking ban begins today, two days before recreational cannabis is… Continue reading

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

TORONTO — The organization behind Canada’s Heritage Minutes says provincial education systems… Continue reading

Five things about what’s legal and what’s not in Canada’s new pot law

OTTAWA — Canada’s new law legalizing recreational cannabis goes into force on… Continue reading

Most Read