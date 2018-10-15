Nature trail unveiled at RDC

A new nature walk was unveiled at Red Deer College campus on Monday.

The Nova Chemicals Waskasoo Creek Nature Walk is a paved path circling a new pond south of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Trees were planted along the walk as part of the project to promote sustainability and recognize Nova Chemical’s $2 million contribution to the college and the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society.

“An important component of hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games is creating legacies that will benefit our greater community for years to come,” said Lyn Radford, chair of the Winter Games Host Society.

College president Joel Ward said Nova Chemicals has supported the college since 1984.

“Their organization places great importance on community and sustainability, and these are shared values with RDC,” said Ward.

The walk links to the natural trails that wind through the woods behind the college.

